Iowa falters in second half against Northwestern, falls to 0-2

By Josh Christensen
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a tale of two halves in the first two games of the season for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have great starts in the first half, but then falter in the second half. That was the case in Saturday’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern and the Hawkeyes fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2000.

Everything was clicking in the first half for the Hawkeyes. They jumped out to an early 17-0 lead after touchdowns from Brandon Smith and Tyler Goodson. Then Northwestern slowly chipped away at that lead, led by two touchdowns from Jesse Brown.

Quarterback Spencer Petras struggled in the second half and finished 26 of 50 for one touchdown and threw three interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter.

The Hawkeyes are back at Kinnick Stadium next Saturday versus Michigan State. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Latest News

Sports

Iowa State offense dominates Kansas

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa State bounced back with a dominating 52-22 win at Kansas on Saturday.

Sports

Eastern Iowa runners sweep 2A and 1A field at state cross country meet

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Four area runners were crowned state champions on Saturday on the second day of the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge.

Sports

Wapsie Valley gets positive COVID-19 test, can’t compete in state tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Wapsie Valley had to pull out of next week's state volleyball tournament after receiving a positive COVID-19 test.

Sports

Eastern Iowa sweeps 2A and 1A titles in state cross country meet

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Sports

Iowa falters in the second half, falls to 0-2

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Ankeny eliminates Cedar Falls with 37-16 win

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT
The Hawks, now 8-1, will face off with Waukee in the next round while Cedar Falls finishes their season with a 5-3 record.

Sports

Fast start propels Solon past Independence 37-21

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT
The Spartans improve to 7-2 and will face off with Waukon in the next round while the Mustangs finish their season with a 6-2 record.

Sports

Regina heads back to the quarterfinal round after defeating Alburnett 28-7

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
With the win, the Regals improve to 8-1 and will face off with Wapsie Valley in the next round while the Pirates finish their season with a 5-3 record.

Sports

Don Bosco holds off Tripoli 44-38

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
With the win, the Dons improve to 8-0 and will face off with Janesville in the next round while the Panthers close their season with a 7-2 record.

Sports

West Liberty stuns Williamsburg with game-winning touchdown on blocked field goal

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
The Comets will face off with Camanche in the next round.