Iowa falters in second half against Northwestern, falls to 0-2

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a tale of two halves in the first two games of the season for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have great starts in the first half, but then falter in the second half. That was the case in Saturday’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern and the Hawkeyes fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2000.

Everything was clicking in the first half for the Hawkeyes. They jumped out to an early 17-0 lead after touchdowns from Brandon Smith and Tyler Goodson. Then Northwestern slowly chipped away at that lead, led by two touchdowns from Jesse Brown.

Quarterback Spencer Petras struggled in the second half and finished 26 of 50 for one touchdown and threw three interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter.

The Hawkeyes are back at Kinnick Stadium next Saturday versus Michigan State. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

