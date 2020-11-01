Advertisement

Independence Police investigating several smashed windows and business doors downtown

(KWQC)
By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Independence Police Department is investigating several smashed windows and business doors in the downtown area. It happened last night from 11:00pm-3:00am.

Police are asking businesses to look at their security camera footage around that time, and provide them with a copy. Police can be reached at can be reached at 319-334-2520.

