Advertisement

ICU usage for COVID-19 patients matches May peak while cases set another record

An intensive care unit room. (Gray TV)
An intensive care unit room. (Gray TV)(Courtesy Photo)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Patients in intensive care due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus tied a record, based on data provided by the state on Sunday morning, as newly-reported cases surpass a record set just the day before.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,887 cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Saturday, putting the state’s total at 130,244. 93,511 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 323.

One additional death was reported in the last 24 hours. The state’s total since the pandemic began is 1,716.

676 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of 46. 164 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of 11. This matches the level of ICU usage seen on May 7 during the first peak of critical illness with the pandemic in Iowa. Total hospitalization is up 62% compared to the early May peak. 53 people require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of two since Saturday morning’s report. Ventilator usage hit a record high at 109 on May 7.

128 new patients were admitted to hospitals during the 24-hour reporting period, a new record for single-day admissions.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
A surge in coronavirus cases across the country, including in key presidential battleground states, is creating mounting health and logistical concerns for voters, poll workers and political parties ahead of Election Day.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surge, states tighten restrictions

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
States are putting new restrictions in place as coronavirus cases surge again.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

Coronavirus

Records set for additional cases of COVID-19, total hospitalizations

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
The number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus added to Iowa’s total over the last 24 hours set a record, according to new data on Saturday morning.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.

National

Grim outlook on COVID pandemic

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
|
The United States is now averaging a record-setting 74,184 new cases per day.

Iowa

Linn County officials warn public of COVID case surge as holidays and colder weather approach

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT
Officials are warning that Linn County is facing a potential “covid-crisis” and are warning the public that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases could overwhelm local healthcare systems and get worse as the holidays and colder weather approach.