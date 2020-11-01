Advertisement

Final push for early voting before Election Day

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County Auditor’s Office is working hard to prepare for Election Day, but hundreds of people are still coming through these satellite locations to make sure they get their vote in early.

Christina Sweat, from Cedar Rapids, says she wanted to vote early to avoid potential long lines on Election Day. “I was hoping early voting there would be less people, I was hoping a holiday there would be less people, so I could just avoid large crowds. COVID-19 has actually been a pretty big concern, especially in Cedar Rapids it’s been pretty bad," says Sweat.

Poll workers and election officials started opening absentee ballots Saturday morning. Counting them doesn’t start until Monday morning, but Auditor Joel Miller says being able to work ahead makes Election Day easier. “Organization is key to counting these ballots. To ensure sure you don’t count something twice, you don’t miss counting it, so you have to be extremely organized. And we have some extremely detailed people here keeping track of everything," says Miller.

More than 76,500 people have voted early in Linn County, nearly twice the number of early voters in 2016. Miller says he’s projecting a total voter turnout of 80%. He says if things go smoothly on Election Day, they’re hoping to have unofficial results ready by 9:30pm.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

