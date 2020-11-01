Eastern Iowans bring back old school farming methods

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Farming looked a lot different decades ago, and two eastern Iowans took part in some old school farming Saturday morning.

Tom O’Brien spent the morning helping his friend moldboard plow three and a half acres of alfalfa sod with a 3 and 4 bottom plow in Marion. O’Brien says this type of farming is now obsolete with modern tillage methods. He says the farming he does now is recreational, but says this is the type of farming he did growing on the farm with his dad years ago.

“Myself as a kid I did this with my dad all the time, so we’re talking 50 years I’ve been doing this," O’Brien said. “It’s changed a lot because we don’t moldboard plow anymore. We use no-till or chisel plowing or vertical tillage for faster results, and getting over more acres. This is slow going.”

O’Brien says his tractor is very similar to the one his dad had years ago and the one he spent hundreds of hours on as a teenager.

