Eastern Iowa runners sweep 2A and 1A field at state cross country meet

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa crowned a state champion in all four races at the state cross country meet on Saturday in Class 2A and 1A.

In the Class 2A girls' race, Mid-Prairie freshman Danielle Hostetler won in 19:08. She joins her two older sisters, Anna and Marie, as a state champion. This is actually the fifth consecutive year a Hostetler has won the 2A individual state championship.

On the boys' side in Class 2A, Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker won in 16:13 after finishing 4th in 2018 and 3rd in 2019.

In Class 1A, Haley Meyer of Kee High won in 19:11.3 and Bellevue’s Brady Griebel won the boys' race in 15:52 after finishing runner-up last year in Class 2A.

