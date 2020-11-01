Advertisement

Brisk northwest winds keep conditions cold on Sunday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air has arrived, but it will not hang around for very long.

Strong, northwesterly winds are helping to keeping temperatures down on Sunday, despite ample sunshine for most of eastern Iowa. Highs reach the upper 30s northeast to low 40s for most of the rest of the area.

Winds finally calm down a bit tonight, and become more west-southwest on Monday. This sets up a return to warmer air, which does hang around for much longer. Expect above normal highs through the rest of the 9-day forecast, with mid to upper 60s a common sight for the early part of November.

Election Day weather looks pretty solid at this point, and the next chance of precipitation does not arrive until the very tail end of the forecast. Things look to turn a bit cooler and more active toward the start of the following week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Much colder air is in place, but only for a day.

Forecast

Clocks “fall back” tonight, and so do our temperatures

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jan Ryherd
Sunday will be noticeably cooler as highs look to only top out in the low 40s for the first day of November.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sunday will be noticeably cooler as highs look to only top out in the low 40s for the first day of November.

Forecast

Howling winds at times for Halloween

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
Nothing scary with today’s Halloween forecast, if you’re choosing to participate in any safe, socially-distanced holiday activities.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT
Nothing to worry about for Halloween today.

Forecast

Halloween weekend is looking windy

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a quiet and cool evening ahead with partly cloudy skies. Friday Night Lights games will have temperatures in the 30s and 40s with light winds.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
Calm and cool evening, then things turn windy for the weekend.

Forecast

Partly cloudy today, windy weekend ahead

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on highs into the mid-upper 40s this afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
Plan on a decent day overall with highs into the mid-upper 40s.

Forecast

A treat in store for Halloween

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast