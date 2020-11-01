Brisk northwest winds keep conditions cold on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air has arrived, but it will not hang around for very long.

Strong, northwesterly winds are helping to keeping temperatures down on Sunday, despite ample sunshine for most of eastern Iowa. Highs reach the upper 30s northeast to low 40s for most of the rest of the area.

Winds finally calm down a bit tonight, and become more west-southwest on Monday. This sets up a return to warmer air, which does hang around for much longer. Expect above normal highs through the rest of the 9-day forecast, with mid to upper 60s a common sight for the early part of November.

Election Day weather looks pretty solid at this point, and the next chance of precipitation does not arrive until the very tail end of the forecast. Things look to turn a bit cooler and more active toward the start of the following week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.