Advertisement

70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 46

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 46 and injuring more than 900 people.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, raised the death toll in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, to 44 as rescuers pulled more bodies out of toppled buildings. Two teenagers were killed Friday on the Greek island of Samos and at least 19 others were injured.

The Friday afternoon earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos. AFAD said it measured 6.6 and hit at a depth of some 16 kilometers (10 miles).

A small tsunami was triggered in the Seferihisar district of Izmir, drowning one elderly woman, and on the Greek island. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as the Greek capital, Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

AFAD said 896 people were injured in Turkey.

Ahmet Citim, 70, was pulled out from the rubble shortly after midnight Sunday and was hospitalized. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that the man said: “I never lost my hope.”

Search-and-rescue teams continued work in nine buildings in Izmir as day broke on the third day.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. Earthquakes are frequent in Greece as well.

The quake occurred as Turkey was already struggling with an economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic. So far, more than 10,000 people with the virus have died in Turkey.

___

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

News

Halloweekend Amana Colonies

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Halloweekend event happening at Amana Colonies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
Halloweekend event happening at Amana Colonies

News

Final push for early voting before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The Linn County Auditor’s Office is working hard to prepare for Election Day.

Latest News

News

People find unique ways to pass out Halloween candy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
People find unique ways to pass out Halloween candy

VOD Recording

People find creative ways to pass out candy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday 6p newscast recording

News

Iowa Warhawks hold charity football game for owner who died from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The Iowa Warhawks, a local semi-pro football team, played a charity game for the team’s owners after they were both diagnosed with COVID-19.

Local

Eastern Iowans bring back old school farming methods

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Farming looked a lot different decades ago, and two eastern Iowans took part in some old school farming Saturday morning.

News

Iowa Warhawks hold charity football game for owner who died from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Final push for early voters ahead of Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago