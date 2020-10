CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier Saints defeated the Wahlert Golden Eagles 17-14 on Friday night to advance to the 3A quarterfinal round. Xavier, who improves to 9-0, will face off with Grinnell in the next round while Wahlert finishes their season with a 6-3 record.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.