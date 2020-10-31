Advertisement

US citizen kidnapped in Niger rescued in military operation

Breaking news
Breaking news(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger this past week has been rescued in a U.S. military operation in neighboring Nigeria, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Philipe Nathan Walton was taken from his farm in Massalata in southern Niger early Tuesday morning by armed kidnappers who demanded a ransom from the man’s father.

The Defense Department confirmed the operation Saturday, saying it took place in northern Nigeria.

“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation,” the department said in a statement.

Niger has faced a growing number of attacks by extremists linked to both the Islamic State group and to al-Qaida. The kidnapping comes two months after IS-linked militants killed six French aid workers and their Niger guide while they were visiting a wildlife park east of the capital.

The U.S. official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the rescue and spoke on condition of anonymity, said there were no solid indications that Walton’s kidnapping was terrorism-related and that it was instead “trending toward a kidnapping for ransom.”

But the official said the U.S. government said it was concerned that the hostage could be passed to another terrorist group, or that the kidnapping could become a prolonged hostage-taking.

Walton is now back in Niger, according to the official, who said no ransom was paid.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted his administration’s focus on securing the release of American hostages held by militant groups abroad as well as others being detained. Earlier this month, two Americans held captive by Iranian-backed militants in Yemen were released, along with a third person, in exchange for the return of about 250 of the Houthi rebels from Oman.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The election is being held at a moment of bitter partisanship in America, and whichever candidate wins the White House will confront the challenge of governing through deep divisions.

National

Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Scottish actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond in seven movies, has died at the age of 90.

National

Death toll reaches 30 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The quake hit Friday afternoon, toppling buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city.

National

Rescue teams race to find survivors in Turkey

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Search and rescue operations are still underway in Turkey following the deadly earthquake that left dozens dead.

Latest News

National

Actor Sean Connery dies at age 90, according to media reports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died, according to the BBC, who cited his family.

National

Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Kevin E. Peterson Jr. was shot Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington.

National

Protesters march through downtown Vancouver, Washington, after vigil for man who was shot and killed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Protesters march through downtown Vancouver, Washington, after vigil for man who was shot and killed.

National Politics

Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan’s Black voters

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

Local

Record-breaking early voting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Record-breaking early voting

Local

City of Dubuque receives PPE for Election Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
An organization has provided the city of Dubuque with PPE to use on Election Day.