Records set for additional cases of COVID-19, total hospitalizations

A medical staff works with test samples from possible COVID-19 patients at a laboratory at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
A medical staff works with test samples from possible COVID-19 patients at a laboratory at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus added to Iowa’s total over the last 24 hours set a record, according to new data on Saturday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,823 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Friday, putting the state’s total at 127,357. 93,188 people are considered recovered from the disease.

An additional 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The state’s total since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,715.

630 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, a net increase of 24 since Friday morning’s numbers. This level of hospitalization is above the May peak of 414, a number that was surpassed again on October 7. 153 of those patients are intensive care units, a net increase of one. ICU usage is near, but slightly below, an early-May peak of 164 patients. 55 people require the use of a ventilator for the disease, showing no net change. Ventilator usage also peaked in early May at 109 patients.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

