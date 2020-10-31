Advertisement

Record-breaking early voting

Record breaking early voting
Record breaking early voting(NONE)
By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County election officials said the number of people voting early was breaking records even with a not so normal way of voting.

Cars were lined waiting to vote in Johnson County behind the Department of Human Services. At times the lines wrapped around onto Dubuque Street. Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert said they’ve already had more than 5400 people vote. That number smashed previous records. Nearly 1000 people voted on Friday.

Wait times were between 25 and 45 minutes. Weipert said the long wait times were because of people updating their voter information. He said he didn’t believe this many people would be voting early after holding a drive-up June Primary.

“People don’t want to stand in line,” he Weipert said. “They want to get it out of the way. People have been streaming moves and live TV. That’s a heck of a lot better than standing inside of a building for 30 minutes.”

Weipert said they will be open Saturday through Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City of Dubuque receives PPE for Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
An organization has provided the city of Dubuque with PPE to use on Election Day.

Local

Dubuque Community School District still dealing with laptop shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque Community School District is still facing a laptop shortage.

News

Surge in COVID-19 cases impacting local businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Biden campaigns in Iowa Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Latest News

News

Vice President Biden One-on-One with Beth Malicki

Updated: 3 hours ago
KCRG-TV9's Beth Malicki interviewed Vice President Joe Biden just days ahead of Election Day 2020

Local

Fatal rollover crash in Jones County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One person is dead following a rollover crash in Jones County on Thursday.

News

Dubuque gets PPE prior to Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
A representative with MRCTI said the PPE is intended to go to cities experiencing COVID-19 surges.

News

Police departments working to limit large tailgating crowds for Hawkeye games

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Police departments working to limit large tailgating crowds for Hawkeye games

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Republican ad goes after Biden’s support for a public option health care plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
But, those aren’t benefits subsidized by tax dollars.

Local

Online course opens pathways to skilled trades construction careers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowans who’ve lost jobs or income due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply now for an accelerated two-week online session of the University of Iowa Labor Center’s apprenticeship readiness course, which prepares Iowans to successfully enter a skilled trades registered apprenticeship in a high-demand construction occupation.