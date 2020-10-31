Record-breaking early voting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County election officials said the number of people voting early was breaking records even with a not so normal way of voting.

Cars were lined waiting to vote in Johnson County behind the Department of Human Services. At times the lines wrapped around onto Dubuque Street. Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert said they’ve already had more than 5400 people vote. That number smashed previous records. Nearly 1000 people voted on Friday.

Wait times were between 25 and 45 minutes. Weipert said the long wait times were because of people updating their voter information. He said he didn’t believe this many people would be voting early after holding a drive-up June Primary.

“People don’t want to stand in line,” he Weipert said. “They want to get it out of the way. People have been streaming moves and live TV. That’s a heck of a lot better than standing inside of a building for 30 minutes.”

Weipert said they will be open Saturday through Monday.

