One killed in Friday evening crash in Jackson County

(Public Domain Pictures / MGN)
(Public Domain Pictures / MGN)(KGWN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANDREW, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in an incident involving two vehicles in rural Jackson County on Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:56 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Iowa Highway 62 near the intersection with 256th Avenue, located to the south of Andrew.

Deputies believe that Volkswagon Jetta was traveling southbound on Highway 62 when it hit a deer, disabling the vehicle. A passenger in the Jetta got out of it to take a look at the damage when a northbound Chrysler 200 hit the person, sending them into the ditch. The two vehicles collided, coming to rest on the shoulders on opposite sides of the highway.

Matthew Bowling, 23, of Maquoketa, was killed in the incident.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Fire, and Maquoketa Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

