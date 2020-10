IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City West Trojans defeated the Hempstead Mustangs 38-24 on Friday night to advance to the 4A quarterfinal round. The Trojans, now 6-0, will face off with Pleasant Valley in the next round while the Mustangs finish their season with a 7-2 record.

