Howling winds at times for Halloween

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nothing scary with today’s Halloween forecast, if you’re choosing to participate in any safe, socially-distanced holiday activities.

Southerly winds during the day on Saturday will help bring in a temporarily warmer air mass, combined with plenty of sunshine. Some cloudiness builds toward the evening for any trick-or-treating or other Halloween celebrations, but the front that will generate those clouds will be lacking for moisture for much else. Expect highs on Saturday into the low 60s.

Winds shift to the northwest tonight, bringing in much colder air. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will struggle to reach into the low 40s despite sunshine thanks to the colder air spilling into the region. The setback will be short-lived, though, with highs back into the 50s on Monday.

Election Day looks near-perfect at this point, with temperatures and weather that will not prevent any voting activities. Things stay dry and above normal for highs for the rest of the 9-day forecast.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.