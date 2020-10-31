Advertisement

Fatal rollover crash in Jones County

KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Franklin.
KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Franklin.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following a rollover crash in Jones County on Thursday.

On Thursday, October, 29th, 2020 the Jones County Sheriffs Office responded to a single-vehicle, roll-over accident near 13241 Co Rd E23.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a single male subject that had been ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle was fully engulfed with flames.

Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, however, the driver later died on scene.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vice President Biden One-on-One with Beth Malicki

Updated: 26 minutes ago
KCRG-TV9's Beth Malicki interviewed Vice President Joe Biden just days ahead of Election Day 2020

News

Dubuque gets PPE prior to Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
A representative with MRCTI said the PPE is intended to go to cities experiencing COVID-19 surges.

News

Police departments working to limit large tailgating crowds for Hawkeye games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Police departments working to limit large tailgating crowds for Hawkeye games

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Republican ad goes after Biden’s support for a public option health care plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
But, those aren’t benefits subsidized by tax dollars.

Latest News

Local

Online course opens pathways to skilled trades construction careers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowans who’ve lost jobs or income due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply now for an accelerated two-week online session of the University of Iowa Labor Center’s apprenticeship readiness course, which prepares Iowans to successfully enter a skilled trades registered apprenticeship in a high-demand construction occupation.

Local

Cedar Falls Trick-or-Treat Guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Cedar Falls and Black Hawk County have released some guidelines for those celebrating the Halloween holiday this weekend.

Local

Two prisons report new COVID-19 Cases; suspend video visitations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Anamosa State Penitentiary and the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women received the results of positive COVID-19 tests yesterday afternoon. Due to these new positive cases, these facilities are entering a restricted movement status to mitigate further viral spread. While on restricted movement, video visitations have been suspended at this time at both facilities.

Local

Joint Statement released on COVID-19 in Clayton County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
In the past seven days, Clayton County has had its largest increase in COVID-19 positive cases as well as hospitalizations.

Local

Final pick-up date announced for nonorganic storm debris in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The final pickup of nonorganic storm debris will begin November 15, 2020. Crews will go through the entire community again starting on November 15; anything picked up by crews after November 15 will be considered the last pass with no returning passes.

Local

Big Grove Brewery donates to support the work of the Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Big Grove Brewery says that sales of its craft kettle sour beer, Equalitea Party, raised $5,320 in support of the Domestic Violence Intervention in 2020.