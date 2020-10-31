Fatal rollover crash in Jones County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following a rollover crash in Jones County on Thursday.

On Thursday, October, 29th, 2020 the Jones County Sheriffs Office responded to a single-vehicle, roll-over accident near 13241 Co Rd E23.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a single male subject that had been ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle was fully engulfed with flames.

Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, however, the driver later died on scene.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

