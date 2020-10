SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Solon Spartans defeated the Independence Mustangs 37-21 on Friday night to advance to the 2A quarterfinal round. The Spartans improve to 7-2 and will face off with Waukon in the next round while the Mustangs finish their season with a 6-2 record.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.