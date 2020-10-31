Advertisement

Famed bonobo, resident of Des Moines, turns 40

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich visits with Dr. Sue Savage-Rumaugh and Kanzi, a 25-year-old male Bonobo chimpanzee, at Great Ape Trust of Iowa, Sunday Oct. 30, 2005 in Des Moines, Iowa. Savage-Rumbaugh and Kanzi, demonstrated Kanzi's language comprehension for Gingrich.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich visits with Dr. Sue Savage-Rumaugh and Kanzi, a 25-year-old male Bonobo chimpanzee, at Great Ape Trust of Iowa, Sunday Oct. 30, 2005 in Des Moines, Iowa. Savage-Rumbaugh and Kanzi, demonstrated Kanzi's language comprehension for Gingrich.(STEVE POPE | AP Photo/Steve Pope)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kanzi, who is almost certainly the world’s most famous bonobo, is celebrating a milestone birthday.

The Des Moines Register reports that Kanzi turned 40 on Wednesday. He resides at a research center in Des Moines. Kanzi can use abstract symbols to communicate with people, and understands some spoken words. He has played piano with Paul McCartney, interacted with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Bonobos are closely related to chimpanzees and are found in the wild only in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa. Genetically, they are among humans' closest relatives.

