Dubuque Community School District still dealing with laptop shortage

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School District ordered almost 1,700 laptops to distribute to students from second to fifth grade. Before the start of the school year, the district had only received 490 units.

School officials said the delay is due to a nationwide shortage prompted by the pandemic.

They said they are hoping to receive those laptops by early December, which would allow them to get the laptops ready and hand them out to students before Winter Break.

Coby Culbertson, the district’s chief technology officer, said they had to make some decisions on who got the limited number of laptops that arrived before August.

“We looked at getting devices into the hands of our online only first and then we started to look at sending out messages to our families, having our buildings look at who actually needed a device if they were not able to use the device at home we tried to prioritize it that way,” he explained.

The district already had laptops available for middle and high school students.

The district has also been using hot spots to make sure students are able to access the internet for online learning. Over 500 hot spots have been checked out.

