Clocks “fall back” tonight, and so do our temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Perhaps it’s the Halloween holiday or just a sign of the season, but changes come overnight tonight as a cold front brings cooler air to the region.

Sunday’s highs won’t quite be bone-chilling, but they will be noticeably cooler than our mild Halloween temperatures as highs look to only top out in the low 40s for the first day of November. Skies will be mostly sunny overhead, but a gusty northwesterly wind will make it feel even cooler. We could see gusts up to 40 MPH.

Into the work week, we’ll see temperatures rebound fairly quickly, into the mid 50s Monday. We’ll elect to bring back low to mid 60s for Election Day on Tuesday and should continue to see seasonally warm temperatures through the remainder of the week. A mix of sun and clouds persists throughout the extended forecast with very limited chances for moisture until next week.

