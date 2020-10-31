Advertisement

City of Dubuque receives PPE for Election Day

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) is giving out personal protective equipment (PPE) to the city of Dubuque.

In a press conference, a representative with the organization said the PPE is intended to go to cities in states that are seeing a major surge in COVID-19 cases on the eve of the election.

One of those cities is Dubuque.

Mayor Roy Buol He talked about how alarming the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county is for him.

He said the PPE would most probably go to voters.

“We really have a need with our low and moderate income folks many of whom do not have masks and, as I said earlier, there are some reports on mask sharing at one of our drug stores in our low income area of town,” he expressed.

Mayor Buol, however, said he wants to reach out to the county to make sure poll workers are properly protected.

Members of the MRCTI said they want to make sure every vote counts this year and that the way to ensure that is by making people feel safe at the polls.

