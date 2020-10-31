Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office joins ‘no-shave November’ for charity

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies at one of eastern Iowa’s sheriff’s offices will have special dispensation to break grooming policies for a good cause during November.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said that its employees will be allowed to participate in “no-shave November,” where people neglect shaving their facial hair during the month. The department will be using this as an opportunity to raise awareness and money for the Knox Blocks Foundation.

“Every November, our office looks forward to going unshaven, wearing blue jeans and doing other somewhat unorthodox things around the office that allow us to raise money for worthy causes in the community. This year, our staff highly recommended the Palmers' (Mark and Elisha) Knox Blocks Foundation,” Sheriff Tony Thompson said, in a statement.

More information on the charity is available at their website.

