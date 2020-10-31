Advertisement

Actor Sean Connery dies at age 90, according to media reports

FILE - Britsh actor Sean Connery listens to reporter s questions during a news conference of his movie " Finding Forrester" a the Berlin film festival "Berlinale" on Friday, Feb. 16, 2001. "Finding Forrester" is one of the 23 movies in the competition.(MARKUS SCHREIBER | AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died, according to the BBC, who cited his family.

He was 90. In a varied career, Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.

He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

