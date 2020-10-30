Advertisement

Waterloo teen arrested after alleged shooting incident Thursday

(KAIT-TV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo arrested a teen after they say he shot at someone who was sitting in a car near Courtland Street and Lane Street on Thursday.

A news release said the victim called police about the gunshots at around 11:08 a.m.

At the scene, police said they found multiple .40 caliber shell casings, and the victim’s vehicle had been struck by multiple bullets.

Witnesses told officers the suspect ran south toward Franklin Street and Lane Street.

Police said they were able to identify the suspect as 17-year-old Travon Reed, who they knew to reside at 1420 Franklin Street.

Reed was detained and a search warrant was executed, during which a stolen .40 caliber handgun was recovered. He later admitted during an interview to possessing the firearm and to shooting at the victim.

Reed has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons and theft.

