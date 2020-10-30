Advertisement

Wartburg students help with derecho cleanup

Throughout September and October, teams of student volunteers traveled to the Cedar Rapids area multiple times to help with cleanup efforts. The students also included those who live in The Residence, Wartburg’s service-learning residence hall where students are required to complete a community service project with a community partner. Some of those partnerships were severed last-minute because of the pandemic.
Throughout September and October, teams of student volunteers traveled to the Cedar Rapids area multiple times to help with cleanup efforts. The students also included those who live in The Residence, Wartburg’s service-learning residence hall where students are required to complete a community service project with a community partner. Some of those partnerships were severed last-minute because of the pandemic.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Throughout September and October, teams of student volunteers traveled to the Cedar Rapids area multiple times to help with cleanup efforts. The students also included those who live in The Residence, Wartburg’s service-learning residence hall where students are required to complete a community service project with a community partner. Some of those partnerships were severed last-minute because of the pandemic.  

“These trips made it possible for two of our signature service initiatives to continue providing opportunities for students,” said Kristin Teig Torres, director of community engagement at the college. “I am so proud of Wartburg students and their adaptability during these uncertain times.”  

Bergan Blommers, the student marketing coordinator for Service Trips, said one of the first groups to visit Cedar Rapids helped on an acreage that had a lot of downed trees and debris. 

“The man who owned the land with his wife had just gotten home from heart surgery the day before the storm hit. He wasn’t able to do much lifting so we helped the couple and other volunteers with cleaning the grounds. We raked, pulled debris out of the tree lines, then hauled wood and debris to the side of the road,” said Blommers. 

Jean Erickson, of Cedar Rapids, connected with the Wartburg Service Trips team through a Facebook group that pairs volunteers with those impacted by the derecho. 

“This group came to Cedar Rapids and helped clean our six acres of woods destroyed by the derecho. They did a fantastic job and are a wonderful group to represent your college. We were lucky to get this group and appreciated all their help. They were great workers!” she said in a Facebook message. 

Rachelle Karstens, a 1992 Wartburg graduate and current president of Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, joined her son, Grant Johnson, a senior at Wartburg, as a chaperone for one of the derecho cleanup opportunities. 

“I think it’s wonderful that Wartburg provides these opportunities. There’s so much students can learn outside the classroom, and with the world we’re living in right now, there’s a lot of fear, uncertainty, sadness and loss. I’ve always found that volunteer service helps the giver far more than the recipient,” Karstens said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

St. Luke’s nurses dress NICU babies for Halloween

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Halloween is tomorrow and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital nurses dressed some of these little ‘pumpkins’ in the hospital’s NICU for the holiday.

Local

Suspect arrested for burglary, theft, possession of stolen gun

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
On Friday, October 30 at 12:28 a.m. officers stopped an individual on a bicycle near A Avenue and 5th Street NE. There was no light on the bicycle and officers had an open complaint for a burglary charge on the individual, identified as David Bryant III, age 24.

Local

Complaint filed on a Johnson County business for violations of emergency public health disaster proclamation

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) announced today that it has filed a hearing complaint on a Johnson County business for violations of Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation.

Local

University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics prepares for increase in patients who need complex care

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
As hospitals across Iowa become stressed from an increase in COVID cases and record-setting hospitalizations, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics is making operational changes in anticipation of an influx in patients – with or without COVID – who need complex care.

Latest News

Iowa

Linn County officials warn public of COVID case surge as holidays and colder weather approach

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials are warning that Linn County is facing a potential “covid-crisis” and are warning the public that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases could overwhelm local healthcare systems and get worse as the holidays and colder weather approach.

Iowa

President Trump to campaign in Dubuque on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Trump campaign announced five more campaign stops on Sunday ahead of Election Day.

Coronavirus

Two Cedar Rapids Starbucks stores deal with temporary closures after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Starbucks store located at Williams and Wilson on the southwest side closed for two days earlier this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids man indicted for Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm at Iowa City protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Cedar Rapids man was indicted on Friday for one count of Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm, after officials say he brandished a gun during a protest in Iowa City in June.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Community School District to conduct weather days the same as previous years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Friday it plans to conduct weather days in the same way as previous years.

Iowa

Iowa reports second straight day of record high COVID-19 cases on Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Health reported another new record high in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 2,621.