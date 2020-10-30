Advertisement

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its U.S. stores.

On Thursday the nation’s largest retailer said it had removed the items from displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country. Guns and ammunition, however, had remained for sale at the stores, just not visible to shoppers.

But on Friday Walmart said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated.

The moves come after several days of protests, vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

"After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution, " Walmart said in a statement. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Local

Cedar Falls Trick-or-Treat Guidelines

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Cedar Falls and Black Hawk County have released some guidelines for those celebrating the Halloween holiday this weekend.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Local

Two prisons report new COVID-19 Cases; suspend video visitations

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Anamosa State Penitentiary and the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women received the results of positive COVID-19 tests yesterday afternoon. Due to these new positive cases, these facilities are entering a restricted movement status to mitigate further viral spread. While on restricted movement, video visitations have been suspended at this time at both facilities.

Latest News

Local

Joint Statement released on COVID-19 in Clayton County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
In the past seven days, Clayton County has had its largest increase in COVID-19 positive cases as well as hospitalizations.

National Politics

Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

Local

Final pick-up date announced for nonorganic storm debris in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The final pickup of nonorganic storm debris will begin November 15, 2020. Crews will go through the entire community again starting on November 15; anything picked up by crews after November 15 will be considered the last pass with no returning passes.

Local

Big Grove Brewery donates to support the work of the Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Big Grove Brewery says that sales of its craft kettle sour beer, Equalitea Party, raised $5,320 in support of the Domestic Violence Intervention in 2020.

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.

National

Grim outlook on COVID pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The United States is now averaging a record-setting 74,184 new cases per day.