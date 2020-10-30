Advertisement

Two prisons report new COVID-19 Cases; suspend video visitations

Source: Iowa Department of Corrections
Source: Iowa Department of Corrections(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa State Penitentiary and the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women received the results of positive COVID-19 tests yesterday afternoon. Due to these new positive cases, these facilities are entering a restricted movement status to mitigate further viral spread. While on restricted movement, video visitations have been suspended at this time at both facilities. 

The facilities are currently organizing mass-testing for inmates and staff in the coming days to identify any additional inmates that should be placed in medical isolation or quarantine units as part of the facilities' virus mitigation strategies. 

As additional testing is conducted and additional inmates are identified as positive for COVID-19, updates will be posted. Whenever an inmate tests positive for COVID-19, staff notify the inmate’s emergency contact immediately. 

The department has been preparing for and dealing with the eventuality of COVID-19 in the prison system for months. Since the start of the pandemic, the department has had over 1,200 inmates and over 200 staff recover from the virus and a total of 4 inmates that passed away due to complications related to the virus. 

For a reliable resource on national prison COVID-19 statistics, The Marshall Project conducts regular data verification with each state, and their data can be found via this link.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Falls Trick-or-Treat Guidelines

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Cedar Falls and Black Hawk County have released some guidelines for those celebrating the Halloween holiday this weekend.

Local

Joint Statement released on COVID-19 in Clayton County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
In the past seven days, Clayton County has had its largest increase in COVID-19 positive cases as well as hospitalizations.

Local

Final pick-up date announced for nonorganic storm debris in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The final pickup of nonorganic storm debris will begin November 15, 2020. Crews will go through the entire community again starting on November 15; anything picked up by crews after November 15 will be considered the last pass with no returning passes.

Local

Big Grove Brewery donates to support the work of the Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Big Grove Brewery says that sales of its craft kettle sour beer, Equalitea Party, raised $5,320 in support of the Domestic Violence Intervention in 2020.

Latest News

Local

St. Luke’s nurses dress NICU babies for Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Halloween is tomorrow and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital nurses dressed some of these little ‘pumpkins’ in the hospital’s NICU for the holiday.

Local

Suspect arrested for burglary, theft, possession of stolen gun

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
On Friday, October 30 at 12:28 a.m. officers stopped an individual on a bicycle near A Avenue and 5th Street NE. There was no light on the bicycle and officers had an open complaint for a burglary charge on the individual, identified as David Bryant III, age 24.

Local

Complaint filed on a Johnson County business for violations of emergency public health disaster proclamation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) announced today that it has filed a hearing complaint on a Johnson County business for violations of Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation.

Local

University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics prepares for increase in patients who need complex care

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
As hospitals across Iowa become stressed from an increase in COVID cases and record-setting hospitalizations, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics is making operational changes in anticipation of an influx in patients – with or without COVID – who need complex care.

Local

Wartburg students help with derecho cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Throughout September and October, teams of student volunteers traveled to the Cedar Rapids area multiple times to help with cleanup efforts. The students also included those who live in The Residence, Wartburg’s service-learning residence hall where students are required to complete a community service project with a community partner. Some of those partnerships were severed last-minute because of the pandemic.

Iowa

Linn County officials warn public of COVID case surge as holidays and colder weather approach

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials are warning that Linn County is facing a potential “covid-crisis” and are warning the public that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases could overwhelm local healthcare systems and get worse as the holidays and colder weather approach.