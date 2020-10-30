Two prisons report new COVID-19 Cases; suspend video visitations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa State Penitentiary and the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women received the results of positive COVID-19 tests yesterday afternoon. Due to these new positive cases, these facilities are entering a restricted movement status to mitigate further viral spread. While on restricted movement, video visitations have been suspended at this time at both facilities.

The facilities are currently organizing mass-testing for inmates and staff in the coming days to identify any additional inmates that should be placed in medical isolation or quarantine units as part of the facilities' virus mitigation strategies.

As additional testing is conducted and additional inmates are identified as positive for COVID-19, updates will be posted. Whenever an inmate tests positive for COVID-19, staff notify the inmate’s emergency contact immediately.

The department has been preparing for and dealing with the eventuality of COVID-19 in the prison system for months. Since the start of the pandemic, the department has had over 1,200 inmates and over 200 staff recover from the virus and a total of 4 inmates that passed away due to complications related to the virus.

For a reliable resource on national prison COVID-19 statistics, The Marshall Project conducts regular data verification with each state, and their data can be found via this link.

