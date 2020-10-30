Two Cedar Rapids Starbucks stores deal with temporary closures after positive COVID-19 tests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Starbucks store located at Williams and Wilson on the southwest side closed for two days earlier this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store did reopen on Thursday, but it is using modified hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Starbucks corporate said none of the employees currently working at the store were in close contact with the employee who tested positive.

Additionally, the Starbucks store located at Blairs Ferry and I-380 also closed after one of its employees tested positive for the virus this week.

The store is currently closed and will remain closed until November 10 due to low staffing levels.

The store will use the same modified hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. when it reopens.

