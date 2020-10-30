Suspect arrested for burglary, theft, possession of stolen gun

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect has been arrested for burglary, theft, and possession of a stolen gun.

On Friday, October 30 at 12:28 a.m. officers stopped an individual on a bicycle near A Avenue and 5th Street NE. There was no light on the bicycle and officers had an open complaint for a burglary charge on the individual, identified as David Bryant III, age 24.

There was a bicycle lock on the bicycle that Bryant was riding. Bryant claimed the bicycle belonged to him, but the bicycle matched the description of a bicycle that had been reported stolen on October 25.

Officers located a 9mm handgun in Bryant’s possession. The handgun was concealed under his coat on his chest attached to what was later determined to be a fake bulletproof vest.

Officers also found methamphetamine and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in the suspect’s possession.

Investigators determined that Bryant entered an attached garage in the 1000 block of 2nd Street SE around 7:20 a.m. and stole bicycles, golf shoes, and a bicycle helmet. The incident was captured on video and the suspect was identified by officers from previous incidents with the suspect, including an incident in which the suspect was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and arrested on October 23.

The handgun located on Bryant was reported stolen on October 26. The handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle that was parked outside of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of O Avenue Place NE.

Bryant was arrested for Trafficking in Stolen Weapons, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying Weapons, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transported to the Linn County Jail.

Bryant had charges of Burglary-2nd Degree and Theft-3rd Degree pending for an incident that occurred on Sunday, October 25.

There is an ongoing investigation as there were several other items that were collected as found property in the suspect’s possession.

