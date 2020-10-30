Survey finds 9.9 million Americans are not up to date on their rent or mortgage payments

(KCRG) - 9.9 million Americans are not up to date on their rent or mortgage payments due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, according to a U.S. Census Household Pulse survey.

The survey also found people have little to no confidence they’ll be able to write their next check as well.

The CDC issued an order banning evictions between September 4th and the end of the year.

Click here to fill out a form to help make you eligible for protection.

For more information on rental assistance, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.