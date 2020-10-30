St. Luke’s nurses dress NICU babies for Halloween

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Halloween is tomorrow and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital nurses dressed some of these little ‘pumpkins’ in the hospital’s NICU for the holiday.

The knitted costumes are gifted to St. Luke’s by the Preemie Project. It’s a volunteer organization that donates hats, booties and blankets to St. Luke’s and other Iowa NICUs throughout the year. St. Luke’s nurses also had some fun making ghost footprint keepsakes for the parents of the babies.

