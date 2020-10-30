Advertisement

Spiking virus pushes western Iowa county to require masks

Mask Mandate
Mask Mandate(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, Iowa (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases has led officials in one western Iowa county to require people to wear faces masks in public.

Television station KETV in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, reports that the Harrison County Board on Thursday approved the mask regulation resolution in a 2-1 vote.

Supervisor John Straight, who voted for the mandate, says he hopes that requiring masks will help bring down virus numbers in the county, where the positivity rate of the virus has topped 20% for three straight weeks.

County health administrator Brad Brake says outbreaks in elder care facilities has been a driving factor.

The mandate is expected to go into effect by Nov. 9 and be revisited after 30 days.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.

Iowa

Survey finds 9.9 million Americans are not up to date on their rent or mortgage payments

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
9.9 million Americans are not up to date on their rent or mortgage payments due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, according to a U.S. Census Household Pulse survey.

National

France starts 4-week lockdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country will begin a four-week national lockdown starting Friday.

Iowa

371 students in central Iowa school district in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 300 students in a central Iowa school district are in isolation or quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

Latest News

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds defends handling of pandemic in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
Despite record-breaking data on hospitalizations in Iowa, Governor Reynolds says she is not considering changes to the state’s handling of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

News

Coronavirus pandemic forcing women out of the workforce

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Coronavirus pandemic forcing women out of the workforce

Coronavirus

Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.