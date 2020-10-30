President Trump to campaign in Dubuque on Sunday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Trump campaign announced five more campaign stops on Sunday ahead of Election Day.

It includes a stop in Dubuque at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

ABC reports the final stretch mirrors what the president did in 2016 by ending in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday night.

His rally schedule is as follows.

SUNDAY:

10 a.m. ET in Washington, MI

1 p.m. ET in Dubuque, IA

4:30 p.m. ET in Hickory, NC

7:30 p.m. ET in Rome, GA

10:30 p.m. ET in Opa-locka, FL

