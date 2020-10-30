President Trump to campaign in Dubuque on Sunday
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Trump campaign announced five more campaign stops on Sunday ahead of Election Day.
It includes a stop in Dubuque at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
ABC reports the final stretch mirrors what the president did in 2016 by ending in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday night.
His rally schedule is as follows.
SUNDAY:
- 10 a.m. ET in Washington, MI
- 1 p.m. ET in Dubuque, IA
- 4:30 p.m. ET in Hickory, NC
- 7:30 p.m. ET in Rome, GA
- 10:30 p.m. ET in Opa-locka, FL
