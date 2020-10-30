Advertisement

President Trump to campaign in Dubuque on Sunday

President Trump still has nearly a dozen campaign stops planned for this week.
President Trump still has nearly a dozen campaign stops planned for this week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Trump campaign announced five more campaign stops on Sunday ahead of Election Day.

It includes a stop in Dubuque at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

ABC reports the final stretch mirrors what the president did in 2016 by ending in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday night.

His rally schedule is as follows.

SUNDAY:

  • 10 a.m. ET in Washington, MI
  • 1 p.m. ET in Dubuque, IA
  • 4:30 p.m. ET in Hickory, NC
  • 7:30 p.m. ET in Rome, GA
  • 10:30 p.m. ET in Opa-locka, FL

Sarah Wirfs stepped down from her job at Target recently, so she could travel to watch her son play his rookie season in the NFL.