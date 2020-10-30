Partly cloudy today, windy weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds, light wind and highs into the mid-upper 40s. As we’ve been talking about this week, that will lead us into a windy weekend. Halloween continues to look mild and windy with temperatures well into the 50s. It’s possible a few locations could hit 60 tomorrow afternoon. A sharp cold front hits us tomorrow night into Sunday morning with highs Sunday afternoon only around 40! Winds may gust to 40+ mph in this particular setup. No precipitation is expected along that cold front. All of next week continues to look dry with highs in the 50s Monday and 60s from Tuesday through Friday. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.