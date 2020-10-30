Advertisement

Partly cloudy today, windy weekend ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds, light wind and highs into the mid-upper 40s. As we’ve been talking about this week, that will lead us into a windy weekend. Halloween continues to look mild and windy with temperatures well into the 50s. It’s possible a few locations could hit 60 tomorrow afternoon. A sharp cold front hits us tomorrow night into Sunday morning with highs Sunday afternoon only around 40! Winds may gust to 40+ mph in this particular setup. No precipitation is expected along that cold front. All of next week continues to look dry with highs in the 50s Monday and 60s from Tuesday through Friday. Have a great weekend!

Plan on a decent day overall with highs into the mid-upper 40s.

Overall, a cloudy day ahead across eastern Iowa. Winds could gust upwards of 30mph from the north throughout the day keeping that wind chill factor in play. Highs will be in the 40s area-wide throughout the afternoon.

Cloudy and windy day ahead.

Plan on a chilly and cloudy day. Highs will only be in the lower 40s.

Look for a chilly and windy day with highs into the lower 40s.

Throughout this afternoon, we’ll see increasing cloud cover as a storm system passes to our south with mostly cloudy skies overnight into Thursday.