Paramount adds second Maddie Poppe performance due to high demand

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Paramount Theatre said it is adding a second performance of Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas on December 12.

The venue announced the show earlier this week, and now, due to high demand, it is offering a second performance at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows are on sale now.

The event will maintain social distancing recommendations included in the venue’s Return to Live plan. Find out more about the health and safety guidelines here.

