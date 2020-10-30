Advertisement

Online course opens pathways to skilled trades construction careers

UI Labor Center Opens Registration for Two-week Accelerated Apprenticeship Readiness Course for Iowans Affected by Pandemic
University of Iowa Labor Center Director Jennifer Scherer explains the center's new &quot;Quality Pre-Apprenticeship Program&quot; on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans who’ve lost jobs or income due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply now for an accelerated two-week online session of the University of Iowa Labor Center’s apprenticeship readiness course, which prepares Iowans to successfully enter a skilled trades registered apprenticeship in a high-demand construction occupation. With support from a recently awarded Coronavirus Relief Fund Employer Innovation Grant, the two week-course is being offered free of charge, with funding stipends available to support up to 25 eligible attendees who complete the course.

The course is a centerpiece of the Labor Center’s Quality Preapprenticeship program, which connects Iowans with skilled trades careers and expands apprenticeship opportunities for women, people of color, veterans, and members of other underrepresented groups. Registered apprenticeship provides high-quality “earn while you learn” job training with pay from day one, no student debt, and a path to a lifelong living wage career. 

WHAT:        “Not Just Any Job”: Accelerated two-week apprenticeship readiness course

WHEN:       9 am – 4 pm, Monday- Friday, November 9-20, 2020 (application deadline Nov. 4)

WHERE:      Online via Zoom

WHO:          Iowans whose employment or income has been impacted by the pandemic; actively recruiting women, people of color, veterans, and members of other groups underrepresented in registered apprenticeship

COST:           Free of charge, with funding stipends available to eligible attendees who complete course

Course highlights include:

  • Industry awareness through exposure to 16 different skilled trades, introductions to training coordinators, and virtual training center tours
  • US Department of Labor approved curriculum including blueprint reading, construction math, workplace diversity, communication and interviewing skills, and financial literacy
  • CPR, first aid, and OSHA 10 safety certifications

Course graduates will earn a Multi-craft Core Curriculum (MC3) certificate recognized by dozens of Iowa registered apprenticeship training programs and an improved chance of acceptance into a paid construction apprenticeship training program.

Course flier, online application form, and more information available at laborcenter.uiowa.edu. Along with Iowa Workforce Development, co-sponsors of the program include the Iowa State Building and Construction Trades Council, City of Iowa City, and the Iowa Women’s Foundation. 

