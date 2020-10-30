Iowa reports second straight day of record high COVID-19 cases on Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Health reported another new record high in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 2,621.

Additionally, the state reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 30, the state’s data is showing a total of 124,534 COVID-19 cases and 1,705 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations continue to rise in the state, as 606 patients were reported to be hospitalized with the virus. 95 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized, 152 are in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

