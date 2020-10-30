Advertisement

Iowa reports second straight day of record high COVID-19 cases on Friday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Health reported another new record high in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 2,621.

Additionally, the state reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 30, the state’s data is showing a total of 124,534 COVID-19 cases and 1,705 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations continue to rise in the state, as 606 patients were reported to be hospitalized with the virus. 95 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized, 152 are in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Two Cedar Rapids Starbucks stores deal with temporary closures after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Starbucks store located at Williams and Wilson on the southwest side closed for two days earlier this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids man indicted for Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm at Iowa City protest

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Cedar Rapids man was indicted on Friday for one count of Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm, after officials say he brandished a gun during a protest in Iowa City in June.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Community School District to conduct weather days the same as previous years

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Friday it plans to conduct weather days in the same way as previous years.

Iowa

Paramount adds second Maddie Poppe performance due to high demand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Paramount Theatre said it is adding a second performance of Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas on December 12.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids Public Library partners with CHOMP for local delivery services

Updated: 1 hours ago
CHOMP Delivery services are now available for Cedar Rapids Public Library holds to homes in the Cedar Rapids area for a small fee.

Coronavirus

Spiking virus pushes western Iowa county to require masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A surge in coronavirus cases has led officials in one western Iowa county to require people to wear faces masks in public.

Iowa

Survey finds 9.9 million Americans are not up to date on their rent or mortgage payments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
9.9 million Americans are not up to date on their rent or mortgage payments due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, according to a U.S. Census Household Pulse survey.

Sports

Tristan Wirf’s mother steps down from job to travel, watch rookie season with Tampa Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Sarah Wirfs stepped down from her job at Target recently, so she could travel to watch her former Hawkeye son, Tristan, play in his rookie season in the NFL.

News

Tristan Wirf's mother steps down from job to travel, watch rookie season with Tampa Bay

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sarah Wirfs stepped down from her job at Target recently, so she could travel to watch her son play his rookie season in the NFL.

Iowa

Waterloo teen arrested after alleged shooting incident Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police in Waterloo arrested a teen after they say he shot at someone who was sitting in a car near Courtland Street and Lane Street on Thursday.