Halloween weekend is looking windy

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a quiet and cool evening ahead with partly cloudy skies. Friday Night Lights games will have temperatures in the 30s and 40s with light winds.

Overnight, mostly clear skies as temperatures fall into the 30s.

This will set up for a very windy weekend and will be a tale of two temperatures, dependent on the wind direction. Halloween itself looks very mild but windy from the south. Highs will be near 60 degrees. North winds could gust up to 40mph on Sunday and then highs will only be in the 40s. Wind chills look to come back into the forecast as well.

Temperatures next week look will take a mild turn into the 60s with lots of dry conditions.

