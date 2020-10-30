Gov. Reynolds defends handling of pandemic in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Despite record-breaking data on hospitalizations in Iowa, Governor Reynolds says she is not considering changes to the state’s handling of the pandemic.

She said this as she met with officials yesterday in Stuart to discuss economic development.

The governor said until a vaccine arrives, the state needs to stay open and children need to stay in school safely and responsibly.

She said Iowa’s record case counts does not undercut her idea of Iowans being responsible.

“No. That’s such a ... you can’t just look at it from that perspective,” she said. “You have to take a look at everything. We are testing so many more all the time. There’s people that test multiple times, which I am in favor of that.”

The governor said she expects to see more testing in the state, especially at long-term care facilities.

