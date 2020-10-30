Advertisement

Final pick-up date announced for nonorganic storm debris in Cedar Rapids

Tree debris from a derecho that moved through the Cedar Rapids area on August 10, 2020, lines the curbs in tall piles in a southeast-side neighborhood on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Tree debris from a derecho that moved through the Cedar Rapids area on August 10, 2020, lines the curbs in tall piles in a southeast-side neighborhood on Monday, August 24, 2020.(Corey Thompson/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews continue to work their way into neighborhoods for the collection of nonorganic storm debris, and have completed a first pass on approximately 40 percent of streets. Contractor crews anticipate reaching the majority of streets within the next two to three weeks, aided by the City’s Solid Waste and Recycling crews.

The final pickup of nonorganic storm debris will begin November 15, 2020. Crews will go through the entire community again starting on November 15; anything picked up by crews after November 15 will be considered the last pass with no returning passes.

Residents are encouraged to continue placing items curbside for free pickup by the City; please keep nonorganic debris separate from tree debris, out of the street and sidewalk.

Find more information and a list of items that are accepted for collection on the City’s website.

Tree debris pickup continues in all quadrants of the city. A cut-off date has not yet been established for tree debris pickup; crews will continue to collect tree debris in the right-of-way until a reasonable cut-off date is determined based on remaining material. The cut-off date will be communicated to the public in advance so residents know when the final pass will occur. Crews are focusing on cul-de-sacs, dead-ends, private drives, intersection safety concerns, picking up additional material placed out by residents, and returning to missed piles.

On Saturday, October 31, the contractor will wrap up collection activities early afternoon and remove truck activity from roadways, in anticipation of children and families out trick-or-treating.

Residents can view a map on the City’s website that reflects real-time location of crews instead of generic work zones, giving the public a more accurate illustration of the type of work and where the work is being performed. Crews will return to each street multiple times; however, residents can also report missed locations on the City’s website.

City Limb and Tree RemovalsCrews continue to work on the removal of hazardous limbs from City trees and hazardous limbs from private trees that are hanging into the right-of-way and have the potential to fall. Crews are trying to move quickly to address safety issues on more than 40,000 street trees before winter, and will leave limb debris behind for pickup at a later date. Residents can assist by pushing limb debris curbside for pickup. Contractors may remove hazardous limbs now for safety, and then return at a later date to remove the entire tree if necessary.

Street tree removals are also underway. Certified arborists, working in cooperation with City Forestry staff, are identifying public trees that will need to be removed. While the goal is to keep as many trees as possible, there are trees that are standing that are structurally unsound and will need to be removed. Trees that have lost a large portion of their center crown or trees with split trunks are examples of trees that will have to be removed out of concern for safety. Crews will remove tree debris at the time of the removal. An orange tag will be stapled to the tree if it will be removed; crews will remove the stump at a later date.

A map showing where public tree work is underway may be viewed on the City’s website.

Direct questions about removals to forestry@cedar-rapids.org.

The burn ban remains in effect for the safety of all residents. The Fire Department understands that recreational fires are an activity that many residents enjoy, however, there is still a significant fire risk in the community by additional tree debris that needs to be collected. More importantly, there are many homes that have plastic tarps over large sections of the roof as homeowners are awaiting repairs. There is concern that a spark from a recreational fire could unnecessarily endanger others.

The Fire Department is allowing Liquid Petroleum (LP) gas and natural gas fire pits to be used. However, no wood-fired recreational fires are allowed due to the possibility of sparks. The Fire Department will continue to evaluate the burn ban on a regular basis and provide updates to the community.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Falls Trick-or-Treat Guidelines

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Cedar Falls and Black Hawk County have released some guidelines for those celebrating the Halloween holiday this weekend.

Local

Two prisons report new COVID-19 Cases; suspend video visitations

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Anamosa State Penitentiary and the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women received the results of positive COVID-19 tests yesterday afternoon. Due to these new positive cases, these facilities are entering a restricted movement status to mitigate further viral spread. While on restricted movement, video visitations have been suspended at this time at both facilities.

Local

Joint Statement released on COVID-19 in Clayton County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
In the past seven days, Clayton County has had its largest increase in COVID-19 positive cases as well as hospitalizations.

Local

Big Grove Brewery donates to support the work of the Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Big Grove Brewery says that sales of its craft kettle sour beer, Equalitea Party, raised $5,320 in support of the Domestic Violence Intervention in 2020.

Latest News

Local

St. Luke’s nurses dress NICU babies for Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Halloween is tomorrow and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital nurses dressed some of these little ‘pumpkins’ in the hospital’s NICU for the holiday.

Local

Suspect arrested for burglary, theft, possession of stolen gun

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
On Friday, October 30 at 12:28 a.m. officers stopped an individual on a bicycle near A Avenue and 5th Street NE. There was no light on the bicycle and officers had an open complaint for a burglary charge on the individual, identified as David Bryant III, age 24.

Local

Complaint filed on a Johnson County business for violations of emergency public health disaster proclamation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) announced today that it has filed a hearing complaint on a Johnson County business for violations of Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation.

Local

University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics prepares for increase in patients who need complex care

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
As hospitals across Iowa become stressed from an increase in COVID cases and record-setting hospitalizations, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics is making operational changes in anticipation of an influx in patients – with or without COVID – who need complex care.

Local

Wartburg students help with derecho cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Throughout September and October, teams of student volunteers traveled to the Cedar Rapids area multiple times to help with cleanup efforts. The students also included those who live in The Residence, Wartburg’s service-learning residence hall where students are required to complete a community service project with a community partner. Some of those partnerships were severed last-minute because of the pandemic.

Iowa

Linn County officials warn public of COVID case surge as holidays and colder weather approach

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials are warning that Linn County is facing a potential “covid-crisis” and are warning the public that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases could overwhelm local healthcare systems and get worse as the holidays and colder weather approach.