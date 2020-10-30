Advertisement

Davenport North player with a disability makes tackle in playoff game

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With Prairie leading Davenport North 35-0 late in the game, North coach Adam Hite wanted to get 5″8 150 pound Senior Ryan Carter in the game. Carter, a player with special needs, had never made a tackle in a game.

“He said get out there Ryan you’re going in. I was pretty excited because I got to get in the game,” Carter said.

“I knew it was a senior year and I knew time was running down. I knew I had no choice what to put them in on defense,” Hite said.

“We were more than willing to let him to do you get a chance to have his moment in time and make a couple of tackles which we were allowed to do that. We were just blessed to be a part of it.” Prairie head coach Mark Bliss said.

With everybody on the same page, Prairie handed the ball off to Charles Hodges and Ryan zipped into the back field and made the big stick for the first official tackle of his career.

“I was surprised at how hard he hit. It was kind of a stinger.” Hodges said. “I felt great after because it was just a great experience to let someone like that have some fun.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

