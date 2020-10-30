Complaint filed on a Johnson County business for violations of emergency public health disaster proclamation

ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) announced today that it has filed a hearing complaint on a Johnson County business for violations of Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation.

A hearing complaint has been filed on Players in Iowa City for failing to comply with the Governor’s October 16 Proclamation of Disaster Emergency by: failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet; failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their beverages; and/or failing to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.

The hearing complaint can be viewed here. The licensee faces a civil penalty for their violations and has the right to a hearing.

ABD continues to actively enforce compliance with Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation.

