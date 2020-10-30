Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Public Library partners with CHOMP for local delivery services

A view inside the Cedar Rapids Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)
A view inside the Cedar Rapids Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting on Friday, CHOMP Delivery services are now available for Cedar Rapids Public Library holds to homes in the Cedar Rapids area for a small fee.

After library patrons are notified that holds are available at the Downtown or Labb Library locations, they can either download the CHOMP app or visit chomp.delivery, enter their address, search for “library” and schedule deliveries.

Charges will vary, are based on the distance from the dropoff location and the library, and can be paid directly on the app or via the website. CHOMP is a locally owned delivery service that also offers doorstep delivery from several local restaurants and retailers.

“The Library is always looking for opportunities to improve access for our community,” said Dara Schmidt, Cedar Rapids Public Library Director in a statement. “We are partnering with this local company to offer a new and convenient way for patrons to access physical items without leaving home.”

Library staff are not able to fill out orders on CHOMP for patrons but are available to help with questions.

Holds are also available using the Curbside Holds Pickup process and patrons are welcome to visit the Library for “grab and go” browsing inside the buildings for up to 30 minutes.

For more information on the Cedar Rapids Public Library, visit CRLibrary.org or call 319.261.READ.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Paramount adds second Maddie Poppe performance due to high demand

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Paramount Theatre said it is adding a second performance of Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas on December 12.

Coronavirus

Spiking virus pushes western Iowa county to require masks

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A surge in coronavirus cases has led officials in one western Iowa county to require people to wear faces masks in public.

Iowa

Survey finds 9.9 million Americans are not up to date on their rent or mortgage payments

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
9.9 million Americans are not up to date on their rent or mortgage payments due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, according to a U.S. Census Household Pulse survey.

Sports

Tristan Wirf’s mother steps down from job to travel, watch rookie season with Tampa Bay

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Sarah Wirfs stepped down from her job at Target recently, so she could travel to watch her former Hawkeye son, Tristan, play in his rookie season in the NFL.

Latest News

News

Tristan Wirf's mother steps down from job to travel, watch rookie season with Tampa Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sarah Wirfs stepped down from her job at Target recently, so she could travel to watch her son play his rookie season in the NFL.

Iowa

Waterloo teen arrested after alleged shooting incident Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police in Waterloo arrested a teen after they say he shot at someone who was sitting in a car near Courtland Street and Lane Street on Thursday.

Iowa

371 students in central Iowa school district in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 300 students in a central Iowa school district are in isolation or quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds defends handling of pandemic in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
Despite record-breaking data on hospitalizations in Iowa, Governor Reynolds says she is not considering changes to the state’s handling of the pandemic.

Iowa

Police: Shooting on Des Moines sidewalk leaves 1 man dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Des Moines say they’ve made an arrest after a shooting killed a man and injured a woman.

News

The wave returns to Iowa Hawkeye's home games

Updated: 3 hours ago
While Hawkeye home games won't include fans due to COVID-19, one tradition will still go on: the Iowa Wave.