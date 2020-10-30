Cedar Rapids Public Library partners with CHOMP for local delivery services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting on Friday, CHOMP Delivery services are now available for Cedar Rapids Public Library holds to homes in the Cedar Rapids area for a small fee.

After library patrons are notified that holds are available at the Downtown or Labb Library locations, they can either download the CHOMP app or visit chomp.delivery, enter their address, search for “library” and schedule deliveries.

Charges will vary, are based on the distance from the dropoff location and the library, and can be paid directly on the app or via the website. CHOMP is a locally owned delivery service that also offers doorstep delivery from several local restaurants and retailers.

“The Library is always looking for opportunities to improve access for our community,” said Dara Schmidt, Cedar Rapids Public Library Director in a statement. “We are partnering with this local company to offer a new and convenient way for patrons to access physical items without leaving home.”

Library staff are not able to fill out orders on CHOMP for patrons but are available to help with questions.

Holds are also available using the Curbside Holds Pickup process and patrons are welcome to visit the Library for “grab and go” browsing inside the buildings for up to 30 minutes.

For more information on the Cedar Rapids Public Library, visit CRLibrary.org or call 319.261.READ.

