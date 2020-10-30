Cedar Rapids man leads law enforcement on high speed chase early Friday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man lead police and Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies on a car chase early Friday morning after officers tried to pull him over for traffic charges.

The pursuit of the silver Nissan Maxima began in the area of 30th Street Drive SE.

That’s when police say 29-year-old Andrew Likanchuk refused to stop, continuing east onto East Post Road and then onto Highway 13.

The chase went south on Highway 13 at more than 100 mph before heading east on the Highway 30 overpass at Mt. Vernon.

The chase ended when the vehicle left the roadway just east of Sutliff Road going down a steep ditch and rolling onto its side.

Officials said Likanchuk was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Likanchuk faces charges of Eluding, Operating While Intoxicated, Driving While License Under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Participating in a felony.

The chase and accident are currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.