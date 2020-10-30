Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man leads law enforcement on high speed chase early Friday morning

(MGN Image)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man lead police and Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies on a car chase early Friday morning after officers tried to pull him over for traffic charges.

The pursuit of the silver Nissan Maxima began in the area of 30th Street Drive SE.

That’s when police say 29-year-old Andrew Likanchuk refused to stop, continuing east onto East Post Road and then onto Highway 13.

The chase went south on Highway 13 at more than 100 mph before heading east on the Highway 30 overpass at Mt. Vernon.

The chase ended when the vehicle left the roadway just east of Sutliff Road going down a steep ditch and rolling onto its side.

Officials said Likanchuk was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Likanchuk faces charges of Eluding, Operating While Intoxicated, Driving While License Under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Participating in a felony.

The chase and accident are currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Booze N’ Tattoos’ just one way Marengo nursing home keeps spirits high during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
A Marengo nursing home is getting a lot of attention for how it’s keeping spirits high during the pandemic.

News

Marengo nursing home keeping spirits high during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Marengo nursing home is getting a lot of attention for how it’s keeping spirits high during the pandemic.

Local

Local non-profit helping derecho victims with replacing furniture

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
One local non-profit is working to help derecho victims who are finding new homes by taking one worry away - replacing furniture.

News

Central Furniture Rescue helping derecho victims

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

Local

UI students work as contact tracers in Johnson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
UI students work as contact tracers in Johnson County

News

UI students work as contact tracers in Johnson County

Updated: 7 hours ago

Iowa

Dubuque County Board of Health revises county-wide mask mandate resolution

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque County Board of Health has revised the enforcement aspect of its county-wide mask mandate resolution.

Local

Secretary of State: Election will be safe and fair

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
He said the biggest threat to that is misinformation, but that’s far from the only threat his office is facing this election.

News

Coronavirus pandemic forcing women out of the workforce

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Coronavirus pandemic forcing women out of the workforce

News

Coronavirus forcing women out of the workforce

Updated: 11 hours ago