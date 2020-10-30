Cedar Rapids man indicted for Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm at Iowa City protest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was indicted on Friday for one count of Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm, after officials say he brandished a gun during a protest in Iowa City in June.

Brandon Tumause Owen, 20, of Cedar Rapids was stopped by police in Iowa City on June 7 for a traffic offense, according to public records.

During the traffic stop, officials determined Owen was under the influence of marijuana and a 5.56 caliber Smith and Wesson M&P 15 rifle was found in his vehicle.

It is illegal for an unlawful drug user to possess firearms under federal law.

“The FBI holds sacred the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms,” FBI Omaha’s Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said. “When someone threatens the safety of peaceful protestors, we will step in to protect them.”

