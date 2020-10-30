Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District to conduct weather days the same as previous years

A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, August 7, 2014. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, August 7, 2014. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette-KCRG TV9) (KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Friday it plans to conduct weather days in the same way as previous years.

That means both in-person and remote learners will not convert to online learning if there is a weather-related delay, cancellation or early dismissal. Cancellations will be made up after June 1.

In a letter addressed to CRCSD families, the district said though students have been issued devices, there could be potential complications with access to devices or the internet on days canceled due to weather.

The district said remote instruction would be a challenge for all students on inclement weather days.

Earlier this month, the district reported about 70 percent of students had return to the classroom for in-person learning.

