Cedar Falls Trick-or-Treat Guidelines

Pumpkin Buckets For Halloween Trick Or Treat
Pumpkin Buckets For Halloween Trick Or Treat(Unspecified | Story Blocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Falls and Black Hawk County have released some guidelines for those celebrating the Halloween holiday this weekend.

Although trick-or-treat hours will take place in Cedar Falls on October 31, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., residents are encouraged to celebrate Halloween safely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This week’s sharp increase in COVID-19 cases shows why Cedar Falls residents should be mindful of the CDC and County guidance for Halloween,” said Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green. “Every year we need to celebrate Halloween safely – and for this year, that means discouraging traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and indoor Halloween parties in favor of alternative celebrations and practices.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised the public not to participate in certain traditional Halloween activities including trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, indoor parties or haunted houses. The CDC suggests these lower-risk alternative Halloween activities instead: 

  • Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
  • Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
  • Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
  • Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

The City of Cedar Falls does currently have a mask mandate in place and those that will be participating in trick-or-treating will need to continue to practice safe social distancing while out. For those not wishing to participate in trick-or-treating this year, please leave your front light off. Trick-or-treaters should not visit homes that do not have their front light on. The City and the Black Hawk County Health Department also recommends these safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus:

  • Place individually wrapped items for ‘grab and go’ at a location that allows for social distancing (such as the end of the driveway)
  • Do not hand out any candy or items directly to trick or treaters
  •  Do not leave bowls of items out for trick-or-treaters or offer the same bowl of items to multiple people
  • The CDC recommends the use of a mask for individuals over the age of two, including outdoors, when social distancing is not possible
  • Masks should be worn properly with the nose, mouth, and chin covered
  • Only go out with members of your household
  • Avoid crowds and allow others to go before you at a distance when trick-or-treating
  • It is advisable to bring hand sanitizer when you are out trick-or-treating and use it often

