Big Grove Brewery donates to support the work of the Domestic Violence Intervention Program

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big Grove Brewery says that sales of its craft kettle sour beer, Equalitea Party, raised $5,320 in support of the Domestic Violence Intervention in 2020.

The beer was brewed twice this year—once in January to honor the Domestic Violence Intervention Program’s 40th anniversary and a second time in the fall, recognizing October’s designation as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In partnership with the Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP), Equalitea Party is a Berliner Weisse style kettle sour beer brewed with honey, white tea, and lemon peel to create a refreshing flavor and gentle, sour finish. To produce the beer, Big Grove staff members and DVIP representatives shared in a collaborative brew day in Big Grove’s Solon brewery in January.

For each glass of Equalitea Party sold in Big Grove’s Iowa City Taproom and Solon Brewpub, $1 was donated to DVIP. Additionally, each retail sale of a four-pack of the beer also generated a $1 donation, while sales of 32-ounce Crowlers each generated $2 in support of DVIP efforts to provide comprehensive support and advocacy services to domestic violence victims/survivors across Johnson, Iowa, Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Van Buren, and Washington Counties.

Ashlee Hopkins, DVIP’s Fund Development Coordinator expressed, “We are so thankful for the continued support from Big Grove Brewery and our community. All funds will go directly to supporting victims/survivors.”

Alta Medea-Peters, the Domestic Violence Intervention Program’s Director of Community Engagement, shared, “Since May we have had a 28% increase in hotline calls which means that there are more people in need and financial support like Big Grove’s is vital to our organization. People can visit our webpage to learn how to get more involved and support our work at dvipiowa.org

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

