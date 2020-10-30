371 students in central Iowa school district in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - More than 300 students in a central Iowa school district are in isolation or quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

The Johnston Community School District said 17 students and 7 staff members tested positive.

The district said a member of the Johnston football team tested positive.

The Polk County Health Department did contact tracing and found all members of the team should quarantine.

The district has notified families.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.