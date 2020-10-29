Waterloo Public Library moves to curbside pickup only due to COVID-19

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Public Library building closed on Wednesday evening in response to the COVID-19 risk level increasing from moderate to high.

The library on Thursday moved to curbside services only.

The curbside pickup hours are:

Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

The library said books, magazines, DVDs, Blu-rays, music CDs, and audiobooks on CD are available for curbside pickup.

