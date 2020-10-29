Advertisement

Waterloo Public Library moves to curbside pickup only due to COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Public Library building closed on Wednesday evening in response to the COVID-19 risk level increasing from moderate to high.

The library on Thursday moved to curbside services only.

The curbside pickup hours are:

  • Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: closed

The library said books, magazines, DVDs, Blu-rays, music CDs, and audiobooks on CD are available for curbside pickup.

For more information on how it will work, click here.

